Posiciones del Salteño por categorías y Acumulado.

Las posiciones del Campeonato Salteño de baby futbol 2023 en cada una de sus categorías y el Acumulado son las siguientes:
7 años: Ferro Carril 3, Progreso 3, Gladiador 3, Ceibal 3, Saladero 3, Universitario 3, Remeros 3, Sud América 1, Sol de América 1, Nacional 1, Salto Nuevo 1, Rowing 1, Chana 1, La Blanqueada 1, Peñarol 1, River Plate 0, Libertad 0, Tigre 0, Hindú 0, Almagro 0, Deportivo Artigas 0, Cerro 0, Liga Agraria 0.
8 años: Ferro Carril 3, Progreso 3, Gladiador 3, Ceibal 3, Saladero 3,Chana 3, Nacional 3, Universitario 3, Remeros 3, Sud América 3, La Blanqueada 1, Peñarol 1, River Plate 0, Libertad 0, Tigre 0, Hindú 0, Almagro 0, Rowing 0, Salto Nuevo 0, Deportivo Artigas 0, Cerro 0 , Sol de América 0, Liga Agraria 0.
9 años: Ferro Carril 3, Progreso 3, Ceibal 3, Saladero 3,Chana 3, Peñarol 3, Salto Nuevo 3, Universitario 3, Remeros 3, Sol de América 3, River Plate 1, Gladiador 1, Libertad 0, Tigre 0, Hindú 0, Almagro 0, Rowing 0, Nacional 0, Deportivo Artigas 0, Cerro 0, Sud América 0, La Blanqueada 0, Liga Agraria 0.
10 años: Ferro Carril 3, Progreso 3, River Plate 3, Ceibal 3, Almagro 3,Chana 3, Peñarol 3, Nacional 3, Universitario 3, Remeros 3, Sol de América 3, Gladiador 0, Libertad 0, Tigre 0, Hindú 0, Saladero 0, Rowing 0, Salto Nuevo 0, Deportivo Artigas 0, Cerro 0, Sud América 0, La Blanqueada 0, Liga Agraria 0.
11 años: Ferro Carril 3, Progreso 3, Ceibal 3, Gladiador 3, Almagro 3, Chana 3, Peñarol 3, Salto Nuevo 3, Universitario 3, Remeros 3, Sud de América 3, , River Plate 0, Libertad 0, Tigre 0, Hindú 0, Saladero 0, Rowing 0, Nacional 0, Dep. Artigas 0, Cerro 0, Sol de América 0, La Blanqueada 0, Liga Agraria 0.
12 años: Ferro Carril 3, Tigre 3, Gladiador 3, Peñarol 3, Chana 3, Almagro 3, Nacional 3, Universitario 3, Remeros 3, Sol de América 3, Libertad 1, Ceibal 1, Hindú 0, Progreso 0, River Plate 0, La Blanqueada 0, Rowing, Saladero 0, Salto Nuevo 0, Deportivo Artigas 0, Cerro 0, Sud América 0, Liga Agraria 0.
Acumulado: Universitario 18, Ferro Carril 18, Remeros 18, Ceibal 16, Chana 16, Progreso 15, Peñarol 14, Gladiador 13, Nacional 10, Sol de América 10, Saladero 9, Almagro 9, Salto Nuevo 7, Sud América 7, River Plate 4, Tigre 3, La Blanqueada 2, Libertad 1, Rowing 1, Deportivo Artigas 0, Cerro 0, Hindú 0, Liga Agraria 0.