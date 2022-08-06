Posiciones del Salteño por categorías y Acumulado

Las posiciones por categorías y por Acumulado del Campeonato Salteño temporada 2022 son las siguientes:
7 años: Sud América 46, Salto Nuevo 37, Nacional 35, Universitario 35, Remeros 35, Progreso 34, Saladero 32 Liga Agraria 31, Gladiador 29, Peñarol 25, Ferro Carril 23, Rowing 22, Ceibal 20, Chaná 19, River Plate 16, La Blanqueada 14, Cerro 13, Libertad 11, Sol de América 10, Almagro 8, Deportivo Artigas 6, Hindú 4, Tigre 0.
8 años: Chaná 43, Universitario 40, Sud América 39, Progreso 37, River Plate 36, Gladiador 34, Nacional 33, Saladero 32, Ferro Carril 28, Remeros 25, Libertad 24, Ceibal 23, Deportivo Artigas 18, Peñarol 18, Rowing 16, Sol de América 15, Salto Nuevo 15, La Blanqueada 14, Cerro 8, Almagro 4, Tigre 3, Hindú 0, Liga Agraria 0.
9 años: Universitario 42, Nacional 41, Chaná 39, Peñarol 35, Progreso 30, Sol de América 30, Remeros 29, Gladiador 29, Deportivo Artigas 25, Ceibal 24, Almagro 23, River Plate 22, Salto Nuevo 22, Ferro Carril 22, Sud América 20, Rowing 18, Saladero 12, Libertad 12, Liga Agraria 10, Cerro 9, Tigre 3, La Blanqueada 0, Hindú 0.
10 años: Universitario 45, Deportivo Artigas 42, Ferro Carril 41, Peñarol 38, Saladero 37, Gladiador 37, Remeros 30, Chaná 29, Salto Nuevo 25, Ceibal 23, Sud América 20, Sol de América 19, Nacional 17, Rowing 17, Progreso 17, River Plate 14, Hindú 13, Libertad 12, Tigre 9, La Blanqueada 7, Liga Agraria 7, Cerro 3, Almagro 3.
11 años: Chaná 46, Gladiador 39, Remeros 39, Universitario 38, Sol de América 32, Saladero 31, Ferro Carril 29, Nacional 26, Peñarol 26, Sud América 25, River Plate 22, Ceibal 21, Almagro 21, Deportivo Artigas 20, Progreso 20, Libertad 20, Salto Nuevo 15, Tigre 12, Liga Agraria 7, Cerro 6, Hindú 6, Rowing 3, La Blanqueada 0.
12 años: Universitario 40, Ferro Carril 39, Nacional 35, Sol de América 34, Chana 33, Sud América 30, Peñarol 30, Saladero 28, River Plate 26, Gladiador 24, Ceibal 24, Remeros 20, La Blanqueada 19, Liga Agraria 18, Progreso 18, Tigre 15, Salto Nuevo 12, Libertad 11, Deportivo Artigas 9, Cerro 7, Rowing 5, Hindú 0.
Acumulado: Universitario 286, Chaná 232, Gladiador 228, Ferro Carril 223, Nacional 220, Remeros 216, Sud América 201, Peñarol 184, Progreso 183, River Plate 181, Sol de América 162, Saladero 161, Ceibal 159, Salto Nuevo 145, Deportivo Artigas 134, Almagro 102, Salto Rowing 95, Liga Agraria 84, Cerro 55, La Blanqueada 51, Tigre 49, Hindú 32.