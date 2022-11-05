Posiciones de las Copas de 7 a 12 años.

Así marchan las Copas de 7 a 12 años, categoría por categoría:
COPA DE ORO
7 años: Sud América 7, Universitario 7, Chana 5, Nacional 4, Remeros 2,
Progreso 2, Gladiador 2, Ferro Carril 1.
8 años: Chana 9, Universitario 7, Sud América 5, Progreso 4, Remeros 3,
Nacional 2, Ferro Carril 1, Gladiador 1.
9 años: Universitario 9, Nacional 5, Remeros 4, Sud América 4, Gladiador 4,
Progreso 3, Chana 2, Ferro Carril 1,
10 años: Gladiador 9, Universitario 7, Progreso 6, Nacional 4, Ferro Carril 4,
Remeros 3, Chana 1, Sud América 0.
11 años: Chana 9, Gladiador 6, Universitario 6, Progreso 4, Remeros 3,
Nacional 1, Sud América 1, Ferro Carril 1.
12 años: Ferro Carril 7, Nacional 7, Sud América 7, Remeros 5, Progreso 3,
Chana 2, Gladiador 1, Universitario 0.
COPA DE PLATA
7 años: Liga Agraria 9, Salto Nuevo 7, Almagro 6, River Plate 4, Saladero 4,
Peñarol 4, Sol de América 0, Ceibal 0.
8 años: Saladero 9, River Plate 9, Peñarol 6, Sol de América 6, Ceibal 6, Liga
Agraria 0, Almagro 0, Salto Nuevo 0.
9 años: Saladero 7, Sol de América 6, Ceibal 5, River Plate 4, Liga Agraria 4,
Almagro 4, Peñarol 3, Salto Nuevo 0.
10 años: Saladero 9, Peñarol 6, Ceibal 6, Salto Nuevo 6, Sol de América 3,
Liga Agraria 3, River Plate 3, Almagro 0.
11 años: Sol de América 9, Saladero 7, River Plate 6, Ceibal 6, Liga Agraria 4,
Peñarol 2, Almagro 0, Salto Nuevo 0.
12 años: Sol de América 9, River Plate 7, Saladero 7, Ceibal 6, Peñarol 3,
Almagro 2, Liga Agraria 0, Salto Nuevo 0.
COPA DE BRONCE
7 años: Rowing 9, Cerro 9, Libertad 6, La Blanqueada 3, Hindú 0, Tigre 0,
Deportivo Artigas 0.
8 años: Cerro 6, Libertad 6, Rowing 6, La Blanqueada 6, Deportivo Artigas 3,
Hindú 0, Tigre 0.
9 años: Rowing 9, Cerro 9, Libertad 3, Tigre 3, Deportivo Artigas 3, Hindú 0, La
Blanqueada 0.
10 años: Hindú, 9, Deportivo Artigas 6, La Blanqueada 4, Tigre 4, Rowing 3,
Libertad 0, Cerro 0.
11 años: Tigre 9, Libertad 6, Hindú 4, La Blanqueada 3, Deportivo Artigas 3,
Cerro 1, Rowing 0.
12 años: Tigre 5, Libertad 4, La Blanqueada 4, Cerro 4, Deportivo Artigas 4,
Rowing 3, Hindú 0.