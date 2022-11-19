Posiciones de las Copas de 7 a 12 años

Así marchan las Copas de 7 a 12 años, categoría por categoría:
COPA DE ORO
7 años: Sud América 14, Universitario 11, Progreso 9, Remeros 8, Chana 8, Nacional 7, Gladiador 4, Ferro Carril 2.
8 años: Universitario 16, Chana 13, Remeros 10, Progreso 8, Ferro Carril 8, Sud América 5, Gladiador 3, Nacional 2.
9 años: Universitario 18, Remeros 13, Nacional 8, Sud América 8, Progreso 7, Gladiador 5, Chana 5, Ferro Carril 1,
10 años: Universitario 16, Gladiador 13, Ferro Carril 13, Remeros 9, Progreso 8, Chana 5, Nacional 4, Sud América 0.
11 años: Chana 16, Gladiador 13, Remeros 12, Universitario 9, Ferro Carril 8, Nacional 5, Progreso 4, Sud América 1.
12 años: Ferro Carril 14, Nacional 14, Sud América 10, Remeros 8, Progreso 6, Universitario 6, Chana 5, Gladiador 4.
COPA DE PLATA
7 años: Liga Agraria 14, Salto Nuevo 14, Saladero 11, Peñarol 10, Almagro 9, River Plate 5, Sol de América 4, Ceibal 0.
8 años: River Plate 18, Saladero 15, Ceibal 12, Peñarol 12, Sol de América 6, Salto Nuevo 6, Liga Agraria 3, Almagro 0.
9 años: Peñarol 12, Almagro 10, River Plate 10, Sol de América 9, Saladero 8, Liga Agraria 8, Ceibal 8, Salto Nuevo 0.
10 años: Saladero 18, Salto Nuevo 15, Peñarol 12, Ceibal 12, River Plate 6, Liga Agraria 6, Sol de América 3, Almagro 0.
11 años: Saladero 16, Ceibal 15, Sol de América 12, Peñarol 8, River Plate 6, Liga Agraria 5, Almagro 4, Salto Nuevo 3.
12 años: Saladero 16, Ceibal 13, Sol de América 12, River Plate 7, Peñarol 7, Almagro 4, Liga Agraria 4, Salto Nuevo 3.
COPA DE BRONCE
7 años: Cerro 13, Libertad 13, Rowing 11, La Blanqueada 9, Hindú 3, Deportivo Artigas 3, Tigre 0.
8 años: Libertad 13, Deportivo Artigas 12, Rowing 10, La Blanqueada 9, Cerro 6, Tigre 3, Hindú 0.
9 años: Rowing 15, Cerro 13, Deportivo Artigas 9, Libertad 7, Tigre 6, Hindú 0, La Blanqueada 0.
10 años: Hindú, 15, Deportivo Artigas 15, La Blanqueada 7, Rowing 7, Tigre 4, Libertad 4, Cerro 0.
11 años: Libertad 15, Tigre 13, Deportivo Artigas 9, Hindú 8, La Blanqueada 3, Cerro 2, Rowing 1.
12 años: Cerro 13, La Blanqueada 13, Tigre 9, Libertad 7, Deportivo Artigas 5, Rowing 3, Hindú 0.